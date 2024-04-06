Pushpa 2: The Rule: Allu Arjun holds a trident in a fierce poster

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Pushpa 2: The Rule is indeed one of the most awaited films of the year.

The release of the first poster has not only set the right tone for the beginning of Pushpa’s rule but has also elevated the excitement a notch higher.

Amid the rising fervour, the makers are treating the fans and the audiences with new posters and after dropping the new poster of ‘Srivalli’ aka Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday, the makers now dropped an intriguing poster, raising curiosity.

On Friday evening, the makers surprised everyone as they shared a new poster that had a glimpse of Allu Arjun’s face. The superstar is seen in an intense and completely new avatar holding a trident in the poster that is sure to stun everyone.

It builds more curiosity to watch the teaser, releasing in 3 days, that is on April 8th, 2024 coinciding with Allu Arjun’s birthday.

Sharing the poster, the makers jotted down the caption, “#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser will scintillate every screen on April 8th. Are you ready to experience goosebumps like never before? #PushpaMassJaathara #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024. Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings @TSeries.”