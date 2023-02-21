Entertainment

P!NK celebrates the 'messiness of life' with her new album TRUSTFALL

Reuters

February 21, 2023 7:51 am

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. singer-songwriter P!NK says her new album TRUSTFALL is all about the messiness and beauty of life.

The “So What” and “Raise your Glass” chart-topper, whose real name is Alecia Moore, released her ninth studio album on Friday, celebrating the event with an intimate acoustic performance in New York.

The Grammy Award winner, who emerged on the pop scene in 2000 as a self-styled antidote to the girl-next-door image, told Reuters that through self-exploration and experiences, she has learned “I like me”.

Article continues after advertisement

PINK will hit the road this summer with Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on select dates. She will follow this with an autumn North American arena tour.

Fiji traditionally welcomes PM Marape

Tourism earning projected to hit $2 billion: Westpac

Government support needed says President

Collective action more important than ever: NZ Deputy PM

Work continues says PM Rabuka

All allegations to be investigated says PM

We only followed what was set by them: Rabuka

Bainimarama issues public apology

Marape arrives in Fiji

Drug cash missing from Police Station

Nasese project needs further investigation says Chaudhry

Djokovic equals Graf's record

Explosion rocks Ohio factory, scattering molten metal; 14 injured

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' manslaughter charges downgraded

UK PM Sunak condemns 'gobblefunk' changes to Roald Dahl's books

Helen Mirren: Starring in 'Golda' like playing British monarch

Meta to test monthly subscription service priced at $11.99

Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry

P!NK celebrates the 'messiness of life' with her new album TRUSTFALL

U.S. regulator seeks more information on Tesla crash in California

Panic as Turkey, Syria rocked again by 6.3M earthquake

Loganimasi’s special first flight

Takayawa Cup timely for Fiji Judo

Fresh quake hits Turkey-Syria border area two weeks after disaster

Cricket-Australia's Hazlewood out of India tour, Cummins makes trip home

Napoli don't play 'like an Italian team', says Frankfurt coach

Rahm returns to world number one with win at Riviera

New lending for investment is projected to increase: Westpac

Second phase of Lau Seascape now underway

Sledgehammer confirmed for Drua

Man allegedly found with Meth remanded

144 warning letters for non-compliance

More potential exists in the coconut sector

Verification training is critical for forecasters

Fiji Mens Netball team announced

RFMF personnel undergo trauma healing training

Bol breaks 400m world record

Australian university professor taken hostage in highlands of Papua New Guinea

Dollar buoyant as robust U.S. data keep Fed hawks in control

China's mortgage rate cuts spur prepayment rush, threaten bank earnings

Repeat business offenders referred to authorities

PIF Heads of States arrive

Assessment begins on state of government schools

Forensic officers undergo training

Positions of 11 permanent secretaries advertised

Fiji 7s remain positive ahead of LA 7s

Tabadamu teams up with Post Fiji

Viria Water Project location safe: WAF

DFPL starts this weekend

North Korea fires ballistic missiles, warns of turning Pacific into 'firing range'

Woods closes with two-over 73 at Riviera, says 'headed in right direction'

Bol breaks long-standing world indoor 400m record

Red Cross Pacific leaders meeting currently underway

LaLiga leaders Barcelona breeze past Cadiz 2-0

Ukraine presses U.S. Congress members for F-16 jets

'All Quiet at the Western Front' triumphs at BAFTA Awards

Factbox: Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Government will work with union, employers: Singh

FCS focuses on improving infrastructure

France's Macron, Ukraine's Zelenskiy discuss wartime plans

UK police find body near where woman went missing in late January

Meta to test monthly subscription service priced at $11.99

New Zealand's cyclone death toll at 11, thousands still missing

Man to front court over the importation of illicit drugs

Austrian poet seeks solace from gender roles in Berlinale biopic

Israeli missile strikes building in central Damascus, five dead

ISS urges Apple shareholders to vote for CEO Tim Cook, other execs' pay packages

PS positions only for Fiji nationals

Ukraine troops prepare for threat of Russia capturing Bakhmut

Proposed Nasese tourism development ceased: Vosarogo

Ongoing concerns within the sugar industry to be prioritized

3,398 chiefly titles still vacant: Vasu

Team will need to perform says Gollings

Our expectations don’t change: Byrne

Industry-based wage councils to be reinstated

Second loss for Junior Bula Boys

Upskill people to counter skilled labour loss: Singh

We are still in cyclone season: Atalifo

FRA complete 20 percent restoration

Spurs up to fourth with 2-0 home victory over West Ham

Red-hot Rashford nets double as Man United outclass Leicester

Sublime Messi free kick earns PSG 4-3 win over Lille

PM encourages Fiji 7s

Six charged after 18 migrants found dead in truck in Bulgaria

Consistency an issue for Naduvalo

Maintain caution: Atalifo

Crouser breaks own world shot put record

Schools to resume classes tomorrow

Italy asks for Robinho to serve prison sentence in Brazil

Coup is not an option says Naupoto

45 Fijians to undergo diplomacy training

King Charles's coronation to feature 12 new pieces of music

North Korea fires long-range missile after warning over military drills

France wants Russia's defeat, but not to 'crush' it: Macron

Kyiv's 'art shelter' basement theatre heals the scars of war

Teen driver allegedly causes boy's death

Bulgarian police find 18 Afghan migrants dead in abandoned truck

Kumar replaces AJ at Lautoka

Massive reviews soon says Vasu

Mitigating poverty is a priority says Tabuya

Sau expected to replace Habosi

Warning downgraded to alert

Gold FM ROC market continues to generate interest

Sunak, Harris discuss Ukraine, call the conflict 'a global war'

Korean thriller explores extreme work-life balance

Ghana winger Atsu's body found under rubble in Turkey

London rolls out red carpet for BAFTA Film Awards

Blasts hit west Ukraine after Russia fires four missiles, officials say

Berlinale film 'Manodrome' explores misogynistic world of incel culture

Earthquake death toll passes 46,000; desperation for signs of life

London kicks off Fashion Week, dedicated to late Vivienne Westwood

Twitter to charge users to secure accounts via text message

Bus services might be affected by adverse weather

London-based TV critical of Iran moving studios to U.S. after threats

Do not cross flooded waters: Soko

ISS urges Apple shareholders to vote for CEO Tim Cook, other execs' pay packages

U.S. declares Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' in Ukraine

Rabuka pays tribute to late Tui Vitogo

Policy differences show uncertainty, says Dr. Waqainabete

Fiji FA disappointed with Baby Bula Boys

President Marcos says Philippines 'will not lose an inch' of territory

TikTok planning 2 more data centers in Europe amid data security concerns

Arsenal returns to the top

St Helens tame Panthers in World Club Challenge

Senior Israeli diplomat ejected from AU summit as row escalates

Musk shuts two Twitter India offices

Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit

Government should abide by the rule of law, says Vosarogo

Family escape injury from fallen tree

Young recruits can inspire others: Naiqama

Communities in Nadroga to move to higher ground

Kumar set for OFC League with Labasa

Man dies in tragic accident

New Zealand Women 'not good enough' in loss to Portugal, says Klimkova

SODELPA GS suspended

Haiti thrash Senegal 4-0 in Women's World Cup playoffs

Six dead as gunman goes on rampage in small Mississippi town

Cyclone death toll in New Zealand rises to nine as recovery continues

Sean Penn's 'Superpower' catches Zelenskiy at moment of Russian invasion

Heavy rain warning remains: Atalifo

Koroi eyes Pacific Games

Rare footage of Titanic wreckage shot in 1986 released

Bird flu alarm drives world towards once-shunned vaccines

Lumelume strikes again

Mercedes-Benz eyes more direct sales amid earnings pressure

More bid for Man United

Woods says sorry after on-course tampon joke prompts backlash

NBA Hall-of-Famer Pierce to pay $1.4 mln over crypto promotion, SEC says

Brazil's Lula to meet China's Xi on March 28 in Beijing

Italy's La Scala goes live with opera and concert streaming service

Dignity of Parliament and Office of the President important: PM

FNPF death withdrawal hits new trend

London kicks off Fashion Week, dedicated to late Vivienne Westwood

Amazon asks employees to be in office at least three days a week

U.S. tries to woo India away from Russia with display of F-35s, bombers

Three Islamists, two others killed in storming of Karachi police station

New York's JFK Airport terminal remains closed after power outage

PS Perera resigns

U.S. military completes recovery of Chinese balloon, now analyzing its 'guts'

Three red cards for Junior Bula Boys

Bainimarama suspended for three years

Aussies bowled out in second Test

Expect changes says Maharaj

Bullying and aggression not tool for negotiations: Singh

Barca v Man United set Europa League attendance record

Parliament sitting dates confirmed

Liverpool's Van Dijk fit to start against Newcastle: Klopp

Man drowns in Tavua

Motion moved to amend Bainimarama's proposed suspension

Usamate doesn't believe apology needed

Apologize or not, “tuba”says PM

Naupoto calls for change of heart

Bainimarama is a repeat offender says Prasad

3-year suspension mooted for Bainimarama

Cyclone in New Zealand leaves 7 dead, toll expected to rise

Fijiana Drua hopes for a Super W final in Fiji

Junior Bula Boys in action tonight

Ba businesses bracing for more flooding

NZ 7s to miss stars in LA and Vancouver

China declares 'decisive victory' over COVID-19

Rogue and indiscipline officers tarnish reputation

Vosarogo wants innovative approach

Parliament approves government guarantee for FDB

Samisoni, Lal get acting roles

We must strive for combat readiness: Draunibaka

Care for the vulnerable: Tabuya

Some technical colleges to reopen

World ranking improves for Fiji Baseball

Colombia and Venezuela sign deal to revive trade

Decrease in FNPF membership

Store water for unplanned disruptions: WAF

Coastal inundation alert in force

Record-breaking visitor arrivals for January

Jamaica PM will not face corruption charges

High tide elevates flood risk

Biden says he will speak to China's Xi about balloon incident

Gounder replaces Viljoen as FDB Chair

Tavualevu villagers want river to be dredged

Flooding and disruption to be expected

Several roads closed in the west