Oscar nominations 2023: The full list

Angela Bassett is nominated as best supporting actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever [Source: Marvel Studios]
This race is on for this year’s Oscars, honouring the film industry’s finest from the past 12 months.
Here is the full list of the nominees of the 95th Academy Awards, which will be handed out at the ceremony in Los Angeles on 12 March.
Best picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actor
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best director
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best original screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
Tár – Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Best adapted screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson
Living – Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick – Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie
Women Talking – Sarah Polley
Best animated feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best documentary feature
All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
Fire of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
A House Made of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström
Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
Best international feature
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best original song
Applause – Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren)
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop)
Naatu Naatu – RRR (MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose)
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler)
This Is A Life – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski)
Best original score
All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann
Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux
The Fabelmans – John Williams
Best cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji
Elvis – Mandy Walker
Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
Tár – Florian Hoffmeister
Best visual effects
All Quiet on the Western Front – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar
Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett
The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, Dan Sudick
Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, Scott R Fisher
Best film editing
The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel EG Nielsen
Elvis – Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers
Tár – Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
Best costume design
Babylon – Mary Zophres
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter
Elvis – Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
Best sound
All Quiet on the Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, Stefan Korte
Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, Michael Hedges
The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, Andy Nelson
Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, Michael Keller
Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor
Best production design
All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper
Avatar: The Way of Water – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole
Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
The Fabelmans – Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara
Best make-up and hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker, Linda Eisenhamerová
The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend, Joel Harlow
Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Aldo Signoretti
The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley
Best live action short
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best animated short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best documentary short
The Elephant Whisperers – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt
The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones