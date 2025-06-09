Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell dies at 64

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Phil Campbell, the Welsh guitarist and longtime member of the heavy metal group Motörhead, has died.

The musician’s family announced his death at the age of 64 in a social media post on Saturday, saying he died after “a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation.”

Phil Campbell in London

“Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as ‘Bampi,'” his family wrote. ” He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music, and the memories he created with so many will live on forever.”

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The family continued, “We kindly ask that our family’s privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time.”

A representative for Motörhead shared a statement with Entertainment Weekly remembering Campbell on behalf of the band. “Phil was a wonderful guitarist, writer, performer, and musician who had Motörhead in his veins,” the band said. “He always led with his gift of guitar and carried a great sense of humor, but most of all, Phil led with his heart. You could not be around him without a chuckle or 20 because, quite simply, Phil loved life and lived it with great joy.”

The statement concluded, “There will be plenty of time for us to share stories — tales of Campbell glory — and some damn good jokes together; for now, please send love and positive energy to [his wife] Gaynor and [his] boys while affording them time, space, and privacy. Much love, and RIP Phil. The world has just lost an enormous beam of light, and we are devastated.”

Born in Pontypridd, South Wales, in 1961, Campbell began playing guitar at age 10, drawing inspiration from the likes of Black Sabbath, Jimi Hendrix, and Led Zeppelin. In his teenage years, he was in a cabaret band called Contrast, a bar group named Roktopus, and the metal outfit Persian Risk, performing on the last group’s singles “Calling for You” and “Ridin’ High.” He departed before their debut album was released in 1986.

Fin Costello/Redferns

Campbell joined Motörhead in 1984 at the same time fellow guitarist Michael “Würzel” Burston came aboard. The two artists replaced Brian “Robbo” Robertson, who himself was a replacement for “Fast” Eddie Clarke. After touring with the group, the pair made their recording debuts on the 1986 album Orgasmatron.

Though Würzel departed Motörhead in 1995, Campbell remained a part of the core lineup, making him the longest-tenured guitarist in the band’s history. He recorded 16 albums with the group before their lead singer, Lemmy Kilmister, died in 2015.

in 2016, Campbell released an EP with a new group, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, with his sons Todd, Dane, and Tyla as well as Attack! Attack vocalist Neil Starr. The band released their debut album, The Age of Absurdity, in 2018, and its follow-up, We’re the Bastards, in 2020.

Bob King/Redferns

After Starr departed the group, the Bastard Sons hired Joel Peters to sing on a 2023 live album, Live in the North. Peters returned for the studio album Kings of the Asylum, also released in 2023.

Campbell released one solo album, Old Lions Still Roar, in 2019. The project featured guest appearances from musicians like Alice Cooper, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, and Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider.

Campbell is survived by his wife, Gaynor, and their sons Todd, Dane, and Tyla.

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