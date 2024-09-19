Miranda, Davis team up with Lauryn Hill for 'Warriors' musical album

[Source: AP News]

The 1979 cult classic follows a street gang as they make their way from the Bronx to their home turf of Coney Island amid an all-out blitz. The group is wrongly accused of murdering another gang’s leader, the peace-seeking Cyrus of the Gramercy Riffs.

On Oct. 18, Miranda — in his first full post-Hamilton musical — and the award-winning actor and playwright Eisa Davis will release “Warriors,” a musical concept album inspired by the film, with some notable departures.

Lauryn Hill is their Cyrus, and their Warriors gang are all women, played by Kenita Miller, Sasha Hutchings, Phillipa Soo, Aneesa Folds, Amber Gray, Gizel Jiménez, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Julia Harriman.

This isn’t a one-to-one retelling, and it certainly isn’t a simple gender-swapping.