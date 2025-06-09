Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars lead nominees for MTV's Video Music Awards

[Source: Reuters]

Pop singer Lady Gaga and her “Die with a Smile” collaborator Bruno Mars landed at the top of the list of nominees announced on Tuesday for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Gaga scored 12 nominations, including artist of the year and best album for “Mayhem”. Mars received 11 nods for “Die with a Smile”, his Grammy-winning song with Gaga, and for “APT.”, a duet with K-pop sensation Rose.

Both Mars collaborations will compete for video of the year against “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish, the Kendrick Lamar diss track “Not Like Us,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” and others.

Article continues after advertisement

Superstars Beyonce and Taylor Swift both received nominations for artist of the year.

The two women have the most career VMA awards with 30 each.

Other nominees in the category are Lamar, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, country singer Morgan Wallen and Canadian pop star The Weeknd.

The VMAs began airing on MTV (PARA.O), opens new tab in 1984 and became known for memorable moments such as an onstage kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears and Lady Gaga’s appearance in a raw meat dress.

Fans can vote online in 19 of this year’s categories. Winners will be announced on September 7 at a ceremony broadcast live from New York on the CBS network.

New categories were added this year for best country video and best pop artist.

The nominees for country video include “Think I’m in Love with You” by Chris Stapleton, “Liar” by Jelly Roll and Wallen’s “Smile”.

Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Tate McRae are among those in the running for pop artist.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.