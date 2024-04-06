Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 to release in June

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

South superstar Kamal Haasan is all set to reprise his iconic role as the formidable Senapathy in the much-anticipated film Indian 2.

The makers recently unveiled a new poster featuring Haasan in character, dressed in a white shirt and veshti, exuding a quiet yet menacing presence with the announcement that Indian 2 is slated for release this June.

Lyca Productions, the distributor of Indian 2, shared the captivating poster on Saturday, accompanied by the announcement of the film’s release date. The caption of the post read, “Gear up for the comeback of Senapathy! INDIAN-2 is all set to storm in cinemas this JUNE. Mark your calendar for the epic saga!” The announcement sparked a flurry of excitement among fans, who flooded the comment section with positive reactions and fire emojis, expressing their anticipation for the film’s release.

Article continues after advertisement

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Shankar, Indian 2 is the highly-awaited sequel to the original film of the same name, which remains a classic. However, the journey of Indian 2 has been marked by several obstacles, including delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and a tragic crane accident that resulted in the loss of four lives during filming.

Despite these challenges, the vigilante action film promises to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience, with Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy. Joining Haasan in the ensemble cast are talented actors such as SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, and Kalidas Jayaram, each playing pivotal roles in the narrative.