Cattle theft reports rise in Tailevu

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Police have confirmed receiving increased reports of cattle theft from Tailevu Province.

Assistant Police Commissioner Meli Sateki says they are engaging in joint operations with the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji and the Ministry of Agriculture to address these reports.

He was responding to concerns raised by dairy farmers during the Fijian Media Association Town Hall meeting in Korovou.

However, Sateki says that while a good number of stolen cattle have been recovered, they face challenges obtaining information from community members during investigations.

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“But we would, again, call for assistance from the community to provide us with information. Those are the ones that are currently pending. And if you are uncomfortable in sharing that information with our officers who are looking after you, please reach out on 1681.”

Sateki says the Fiji Police Force Call Centre can handle complaints swiftly, providing an alternative level of monitoring for issues the public feels are not being properly addressed.