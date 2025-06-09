Bainimarama endorses new One Nation Party

[Photo/Supplied]

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has formally endorsed and pledged his support for the newly registered political party, One Nation.

A One Nation delegation – led by its President, General Secretary, Founding Members, and the Central Executive Committee – met with Bainimarama last Thursday to present the Party’s Constitution and seek his patronage.

During the meeting, General Secretary Ravindran Kumaran highlighted the Party’s vision, objectives, and guiding principles.

President Tupou Draunidalo then formally presented the constitution to Bainimarama.

Article continues after advertisement

The delegation reaffirmed One Nation’s commitment to building a united, inclusive, and prosperous Fiji founded on integrity, equality, meritocracy, and good governance.

Bainimarama acknowledged that the values within the One Nation Constitution align with what he stood for as Prime Minister.

He expressed his endorsement for the movement, appreciating its commitment to national unity, equal citizenry, and putting Fijians first.

Bainimarama added that he was impressed by One Nation’s commitment to transparent governance, responsible leadership, national development, and reducing the growing socio-economic disparity.

One Nation welcomed Bainimarama’s endorsement, calling it an important milestone as the party prepares to engage with citizens ahead of the next General Election.

As the most recently registered political party, One Nation stated it is committed to serving all citizens regardless of background, aiming to build a stronger nation founded on the rule of law, sustainable economic growth, and responsible economic management.