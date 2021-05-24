John Abraham reflects on past mistakes, says he could’ve been ‘a better partner and a better person’.

John Abraham looked back on the regrets of his life in a new conversation ahead of the release of his upcoming film Attack.

Actor John Abraham spoke about the regrets of his life, and admitted in a new interview that he has made many mistakes in his personal life, adding that he hasn’t lived life; he has merely survived.

Citing the example of a friend whom he reconnected with recently, John revealed that a conversation with this friend made him reaslise certain things about himself. The friend had moved to Spain, and was living the life he’d always wanted to. He plays tennis for two hours every morning, drives a convertible, lives life impromptu. John said on The Ranveer Show podcast, “He told me something very interesting. He said, ‘John, you talk about doing all these things in your life, I’ve actually done it. I’m happier than you are’.”