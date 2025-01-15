Jimmy Kimmel tearfully returns to late night during Los Angeles wildfires

[ Source: CNN Entertainment ]

Jimmy Kimmel got emotional Monday night as he addressed the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

“As you know it has been a very scary, very stressful, very strange week here in LA, where we work, where we live, where our kids go to school,” Kimmel said with his voice shaking during his monologue. “We are back at our studio. We had to evacuate on Wednesday.”

He showed footage of how close the fire came to where “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is filmed and noted that many of the employees who work on the show had to evacuate from their residences, while some lost their homes to the fires.

“It’s been terrible,” he said emotionally. “Everyone who lives in this city knows someone – most of us multiple people – family, friends, colleagues, neighbors whose house has burned down and the truth is we don’t even know if it’s over.”