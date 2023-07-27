Hulk Hogan tells fans he’s engaged

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Hulk Hogan put a ring on it.

The WWE star, born Terry Gene Bollea, told fans he had asked yoga instructor Sky Daily to marry him. In a since deleted Instagram story, he said he popped the question and Daily said yes.

“She was crazy enough to say yes, brother,” Hogan said.

Hogan was previously married to Linda Hogan from 1983 to 2009. They share two adult children, Brooke and Nick.

He married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 and they split in 2021.

Hogan recently revealed that he’s quit drinking in order to maintain his current relationship. “Everything bad that’s ever happened to me had to do with alcohol,” he said during a recent appearance on Theo Von’s podcast “This Past Weekend.”