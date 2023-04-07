Hugh Jackman receives skin cancer all-clear

[Source: CNN News]

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has received the all-clear for skin cancer after undergoing tests for the disease, he announced via Instagram.

“My biopsies came back negative!!!” he said Wednesday. “Thank you for ALL the love. I feel it!”

Jackman, who has starred as Wolverine in the “X-Men” franchise since 2000, revealed earlier this week that he was undergoing skin cancer tests following a medical check up and urged his fans to protect themselves in the sun.

While announcing his negative biopsy results, he reiterated his plea for fans to stay safe in the sun.

“Please remember to wear sunscreen with a high level of SPF (no matter the season),” the 54-year-old added.

Jackman, also known for his starring roles in “Les Misérables” and “The Greatest Showman,” has received treatment for basal cell carcinoma several times, and in 2013, revealed he had a cancerous growth removed from his nose.

Basal cell carcinoma of the skin is one of the most common cancers in the US and treatment can be highly effective when the cancer is detected early.

It is most frequently caused by exposure to the sun or indoor tanning, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, which added that wearing sunscreen daily, avoiding the most intense sunlight, and checking your skin monthly can reduce the risk of developing the disease.

“There’s been an increase of melanoma that’s showing up in non-sun-exposed areas such as the underarm, the genital area and between the toes,” Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer for the American Cancer Society, told CNN in February. “So it’s important to check — or have a partner or dermatologist check — your entire body once a year.”

When checking for skin cancer, it is important to look carefully at all of your skin, including the palms, the soles of feet, between toes and buttocks and in the genital area.

The American Academy of Dermatology advises using the A, B, C, D, E method to analyze any worrisome spots and then going to see a specialist with any concerns.

“For those of us here in the Northern Hemisphere, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan. Trust me,” Jackman said in a video earlier this week.

“Put some sunscreen on. You’ll still have an incredible time out there, all right. Please be safe.”