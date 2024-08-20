Hollywood stars to add sizzle to Democrats' convention

[Source: Reuters]

An actor who played a fictional TV president will host the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, part of the star power taking center stage in support of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

Tony Goldwyn, who portrayed President Fitzgerald Grant III in the ABC drama “Scandal,” was tapped to emcee the convention’s kickoff night. Goldwyn has been active in Democratic politics and has advocated for criminal justice reform.

“The Office” TV star Mindy Kaling and actor Kerry Washington, who played a political fixer on “Scandal,” will take over convention hosting duties later in the week.

Article continues after advertisement

Country artist Mickey Guyton and singer-songwriter Jason Isbell are scheduled to perform on Monday evening. Music legend James Taylor, who sang at the 2012 Democratic convention, will close out the night.

A month ago, George Clooney and other frustrated stars publicly called for President Joe Biden to exit the race. Some had threatened to withhold campaign contributions to the party.