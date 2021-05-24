Hollywood gears up for its biggest night

Hollywood is gearing up for its biggest night of the year, as the stars get ready to attend the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles later.

Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dame Judi Dench and Troy Kotsur are among the nominees in the acting categories.

Director Jane Campion’s Western The Power of the Dog leads the field with 12 nominations going into the ceremony.

Article continues after advertisement

But it faces competition for the top award, best picture, from Apple TV’s Coda and Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.

Follow the action live on the BBC News website from 23:00 BST on Sunday.