MINI BUDGET
Entertainment

Hollywood gears up for its biggest night

| @BBCWorld
March 27, 2022 12:00 pm
Final preparations have been made outside the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard

Hollywood is gearing up for its biggest night of the year, as the stars get ready to attend the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles later.

Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dame Judi Dench and Troy Kotsur are among the nominees in the acting categories.

Director Jane Campion’s Western The Power of the Dog leads the field with 12 nominations going into the ceremony.

But it faces competition for the top award, best picture, from Apple TV’s Coda and Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.

Follow the action live on the BBC News website from 23:00 BST on Sunday.

