Gruffalo's Child to go on limited edition 50p coin

The Gruffalo’s Child will appear on a new commemorative 50p coin to mark 20 years since the story was first published.

The character will follow in the footsteps of her father, the Gruffalo, who appeared on 50p coins in 2019.

The new coins will not enter general circulation but will be available to buy from The Royal Mint in precious metal finishes, starting at £12.

The book’s illustrator Axel Scheffler said he was “honoured” that the Gruffalo’s offspring was being celebrated, while author Julia Donaldson said it was “wonderful”.

The new coins will pair the Gruffalo’s Child with the “mouse in the woods” from the story, and some will have colour in the design.

The cheapest one costs £12 while a gold one will set you back £99, although past Gruffalo coins have sold for much higher prices on resale sites due to their rarity.

The Gruffalo book series has sold more than 18 million copies worldwide, and has been translated into more than 100 languages.

The books have earned several awards since their release, with an animated version of The Gruffalo’s Child first airing on BBC One in 2011 on Christmas Day.

“The heart-warming tale of The Gruffalo’s Child has captivated readers since its release 20 years ago, and this year, the curious little monster finds a permanent home on a 50 pence piece,” said Rebecca Morgan, The Royal Mint’s director of commemorative coin.

The Royal Mint, which is one of Britain’s oldest companies and the original maker of UK coins, has previously featured hugely popular children’s characters on its coins, including Paddington, The Snowman, and Beatrix Potter favourites.