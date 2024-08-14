Grant Ellis is the new ‘Bachelor’

[Source: CNN News]

Grant Ellis didn’t win Jenn Tran’s heart on “The Bachelorette,” but he is still in the love game.

Following his emotional exit from Monday’s episode of “The Bachelorette,” it was announced that the “self-proclaimed mama’s boy” will be looking for his match as the lead on the 29th season of “The Bachelor.”

In a video shared on “Good Morning America” Tuesday, Ellis further shared what he’s looking for in a mate.

“The Bachelor” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, which shares a parent company with CNN.

The new season of “The Bachelor” will air next year on as yet unannounced date.