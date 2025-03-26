French actor Gérard Depardieu stands trial in Paris for alleged sexual assaults on film set

[Source: AP]

French actor Gérard Depardieu went on trial Monday in Paris on charges of sexually assaulting two women on a movie set, in a case seen as a potential watershed for the #MeToo movement in France.

Depardieu, 76, is accused of having groped a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant director during filming in 2021 of “Les Volets Verts” (“The Green Shutters”).

The actor faces up to five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros ($81,000) if convicted.

Depardieu denies any wrongdoing.

To reporters massed outside the courtroom, he briefly said “I’m ok.” Inside, he told the judges that he was prepared to answer the court’s questions.

“We will be able to show in an impartial, objective and incontestable manner that all of the accusations are lies,” his attorney, Jérémie Assous, told journalists.

“The truth will be obvious and the truth is on our side,” he said.

