Dove Cameron sheds Disney past to become her own kind of pop star

Singer-songwriter and actor Dove Cameron is breaking away from her Disney star persona and putting a new version of herself out there with “Alchemical: Volume 1,” the first part in her debut studio album.

“Alchemical: Volume 1,” which has eight songs, including “Sand,” will be released on Dec. 1.

The former child star, who appeared in Disney’s 2015 film “Descendants,” its sequels and TV spin-off for many years, has been reflecting on her self-growth since her days as a kid working in Hollywood.

“Growing up in the public eye, I trained my brain to think first about what other people wanted from me rather than what I knew I needed,” Cameron said in an interview.

“When you start that young, and your whole life is cataloged and interpreted in a way that might not actually be reality, I think you start to look at things from an external point of view and you start to reject your own personal experiences as being valid,” she added.

In 2022, she released her first non-Disney hit song called “Boyfriend,” which served as an avenue for Cameron to share with the world that she’s part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Boyfriend” is based on events from Cameron’s life that helped shape her sexuality and was performed during the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs) the same night she won new artist of the year.

“I just decided, it’s now or never,” Cameron said.