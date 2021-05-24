Home

Disney responds to Peter Dinklage's criticism of Snow White remake

January 27, 2022 9:01 am
Peter Dinklage accused Disney of double standards. [Source: BBC]

Disney has responded to criticism made by Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage about its forthcoming live action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Dinklage said the remake of the 1937 animated film, based on story from the Brothers Grimm, was “backward”.

Disney said it was going to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film”.

Dinklage had said Disney should have reassessed the project.

Dinklage – who stars in the forthcoming Oscar-tipped film Cyrano – has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.

The actor has previously spoken about the representation of dwarfism, saying it was “bad writing” to make it a “dominant character trait”.

The original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs film, released in 1938, was the first full-length animated feature from Disney, and is considered one of the studio’s classics.

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler and Red Notice actress Gal Gadot are set to star in the adaptation, as Snow White and the Evil Queen respectively.

