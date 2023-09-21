Demi Lovato says she feels ‘most confident’ during sex

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Demi Lovato released a single in 2015 titled “Confident,” and now the singer is talking about what most makes them feel that way.

Lovato, who uses she/they pronouns, appeared on a recently released two-part episode of the “LadyGang” podcast and got personal.

Lovato’s new album “Revamped” reworks some of her songs as rock tunes.

Doing the new versions has been challenging, Lovato said.

When asked if they had ever felt not confident while performing “Confident,” Lovato responded by saying, “Totally. I’m so human when it comes to that.”

The hosts of the podcast made Lovato laugh when they revealed they have used a sound alike version of the song “Confident” for their podcast because they couldn’t afford to option her actual song.