Entertainment

California Gov. Gavin Newsom offers to help negotiate Hollywood strike

July 28, 2023 10:08 am

[Source: BBC]

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has contacted all sides of the strikes that have hobbled Hollywood, his office said Wednesday, offering to help broker a deal to restart an industry that is crucial to keeping the state’s economy humming amid signs of weakness.

So far, neither studio executives nor actors and writers have shown formal interest in bringing Newsom to the negotiating table, said Anthony York, Newsom’s senior adviser for communications. But York said both Newsom and senior members of his administration have been in touch with all sides as the two strikes stretch deeper into the summer blockbuster season.

“It’s clear that the sides are still far apart, but he is deeply concerned about the impact a prolonged strike can have on the regional and state economy,” York said. He further noted “thousands of jobs depend directly or indirectly on Hollywood getting back to work,” including crew, staff and catering.

Article continues after advertisement

The last time the writers went on strike more than a decade ago, the 100-day work stoppage cost the state’s economy an estimated $2 billion. The economic hit could be even bigger this time around now that actors have joined the picket lines. The strikes come after Newsom signed a state budget that included a more than $31 billion deficit in part because of a slowdown in the tech sector, another one of the state’s key industries.

The writers have been on strike since May, and the actors joined them earlier this month. Both unions have concerns about how they will be paid in an age where fewer people are paying to go to the movies or watch cable TV in favour of streaming services. And they are worried about how the rise of artificial intelligence will affect the creative process of how movies and TV shows are made and who is paid to make them.

The Democratic governor first offered to help mediate a deal in May, shortly after the writer’s strike began, saying he was sympathetic to their concerns about streaming and artificial intelligence.

Now in his final term in office, Newsom has worked hard to boost his national profile as he sets his sights on life after the governor’s office. He is widely considered a future presidential contender, though he has said he has no plans to run. Any role for Newsom to help end strikes halting one of the country’s most recognizable industries could bolster his status on the national stage.

Labour actions have lit up California this summer, and it has become common for politicians and their allies to step into broker deals. New Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, for example, helped negotiate an end to a strike by Los Angeles school staff. Acting Biden administration Labor Secretary Julie Su, a former California labour leader, helped reach an end to a contract dispute at Southern California ports.

Asked about Newsom’s involvement, Bass spokesman Zach Seidl said in a statement that “this is a historic inflection point for our city. … We continue to engage with labour leaders, studio heads, elected leaders and other impacted parties to arrive at a fair and equitable solution.”

York declined to say who Newsom has spoken with, either on the unions’ side or the studios. Representatives for the Screen Actors Guild – the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers declined to comment.

Hollywood isn’t just a major economic driver in California — it’s also a fundraising powerhouse for mostly Democratic candidates, including Newsom. In 2021, when Newsom was facing a recall election that could have removed him from office, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings donated $3 million to help defeat it. He has received smaller contributions from executives at Disney, Sony and Lionsgate. Prominent directors and producers like Stephen Spielberg and Chuck Lorre have also donated to his campaigns.

Newsom’s relationships with some of Hollywood’s most powerful executives could potentially help him in any negotiations over the strikes as he continues to advocate for the causes of the workers. Newsom also has a connection to Hollywood through his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who used to be an actor and is now a documentary director.

Also this year, Newsom signed a law to extend tax credits for movie and television productions. The big change is that those tax credits will be refundable, meaning if a movie studio has credits that are worth more than what it owes in taxes, the state will pay the studio the difference in cash.

Fuel supply on its way to Rotuma

Positive signs shown by FICAC: AG

Wastewater management priority for WAF

Ministry to uplift standard of living in Rural and Maritime areas

Economy performing above expectations: Prasad

Ongoing issues in health facilities to be addressed

422 drivers arrested for drunk driving

Employees cease work while calling for justice

Rotuma faces fuel crisis

Kuruleca ready to assume PS role

Nabouwalu receives new power house

Tailevu maintains unbeaten run in Skipper Cup

Australian state bans gas to new homes from 2024 in push to cut emissions

Lyricist issues a statement against The Kapil Sharma Show team

African, Caribbean nations join forces to call for reparations for slavery

I wanted to play international level: Miramira

Fiji Pearls call for support

Raiders to bounce back after going down to Yasawa

Niger coup widely condemned, countries urge return to order

Hollywood writers fear losing work to AI

China tops agenda as Biden meets Italy's Meloni in Washington

Kylie Minogue announces Las Vegas residency

Vicky Kaushal opens up about the profound impact of marrying Katrina Kaif

Scottish university allegedly targeted in ransomware attack

England midfielder Henderson joins Al-Ettifaq on three-year deal

University calls for dedicated nurses in schools

Larry Nassar victims sue Michigan State for withholding documents

Ameesha Patel opens up about playing a mother at the beginning of her career in Gadar

PM intervenes in London housing in challenge to mayor

Great to have my 'kai' by my side: Radradra

Argentina, South Africa hopes dented by thrilling draw

Naiyaga appointed FRCS Executive Chair

$25m financial transactions received by FIU

New deal to nurture local pilots and aircraft engineers

Landowners question Nasomo royalty payment

Fiji Pearls set for tonight

Tailevu Naitasiri ready for Labasa

Razor issues heartfelt thanks

Why Oh My God 2 has been asked for 20 cuts and ‘Adults only’ certification

Biden administration asks US Supreme Court to block 'ghost gun' ruling

Augmented reality-infused production of Wagner’s `Parsifal’ opens Bayreuth Festival

Serial rapist given lifelong restriction sentence

Change of heart as Radrodro accepts Kuruleca's appointment

GDP growth forecast revised upward

California Gov. Gavin Newsom offers to help negotiate Hollywood strike

 Ruling party HQ attacked after President Bazoum ousted

Coral Coast sevens partners with Axellerate

Meta's Reels revenue narrows in on TikTok,

Human trafficking victims forced into prostitution in NI

 Madeline Kenney explores post-breakup repair on ‘A New Reality Mind’

T-Mobile posts highest Q2 subscriber adds in eight years

The Archies’ Vedang Raina cast in Alia Bhatt – Vasan Bala project

Sumbul Touqeer kicks off her new show on Sony Entertainment Television

Putin says Ukrainian attacks intensify as Kyiv touts steady gains

Tamani to bring his A game for potential debut

Kuruleca awaits PM’s decision

RBF maintains OPR at 0.25 percent

Kativerata sets the stage for rugby league development

Trump lawyers meet with US special counsel as indictment looms

Chand makes international debut

Flight attendants get emotional

Kishan and spinners shine as India cruise to ODI win over Windies

Road fatalities high on weekends

Rice harvester to boost rice production

Ditoka honours South Korean volunteers

Priority areas excludes aged care courses at Polytech

Electric first half sets Broncos up for big win

FNU launches “I-Recycle Hub” Program

Nigeria shock hosts Australia 3-2 at Women's World Cup

Portugal beat Vietnam 2-0 for first World Cup win

Common broke up with her over the phone

Raven-Symoné says she’s psychic

AG calls for a united action to combat corruption

Unequal distribution of climate financing a huge issue

Man charged over fatal Wainiyabia accident

11 Drua in starting XV

PIF Deputy SG calls for united front against corruption

‘Secret Invasion’ exposes the limits of Marvel

Call to monitor EIA consultants

Karawalevu signs with NSW Waratahs

Connectivity issues need to be addressed: Waqabaca

U-19 Women's cricket postponed to tomorrow

Niger soldiers declare coup on national TV

FNPF revises withdrawal policies

Arsenal beats Barcelona in pre-season friendly

Hulk Hogan tells fans he’s engaged

Corruption strips basic services and infrastructure

Champions United States held by Netherlands in World Cup thriller

Dennis hopes for a clean fight in Formula E title showdown

EC issues assurance

Sinéad O'Connor: Irish singer dies aged 56

'Grateful' Kevin Spacey cleared of sex assault charges

Mick Jagger celebrates his ‘rockin’ 80th birthday

Colonisation by British 'luckiest thing' to happen to Australia - John Howard

Fiji pooled with reigning champions

Vatican prosecutor seeks seven-year sentence

‘Futurama’ is back - again

Samoa have a strong setpiece: Harris

Acts of corruption have a domino effect: President

Close to 20,000 Fijians depart: FCEF

All Blacks Test talks continue

BOG pools drawn

WAF CEO calls for urgency in investment

Lisbon pastry shop marks pope's visit

North Korea to welcome China and Russia

Luatua to debut for Samoa

Four Fijians to start for Wallabies

Need to create more inclusive digital economy: UNCDF

Accuracy measurement is vital: Kamikamica

Savea to captain All Blacks against Australia in Melbourne

UNDP commits $78 million support for Fiji

Russia's Bolshoi, performing in China

Central location for Immigration Office

Plans to revitalize shipbuilding in Fiji

Firefighters scramble to put out Portugal wildfire

Ship carrying 3,000 cars ablaze off Dutch coast

Burkina Faso fashion designer weaves new life

Canada's Trudeau unveils major cabinet shuffle

Silkworm sashimi, cricket curry on menu

Singer Sinead O'Connor dies aged 56

US House Republicans face test on 2024 spending bills

Debutants again this weekend

SODELPA will not interfere: Takayawa

Raiwalui meets Yato

Dodomo credits win to family

Minister listens to outcry of PRB tenants

Top of New York City crane crashes into street, injuring six

Discipline on field an issue

Hit-and-run suspect in custody

Cost of internet limits usage: UNCDF report

400,000 tonnes of cane delivered so far

Corner scorer McCabe vows future success for Ireland after brave loss

Iranian chess player who removed hijab gets Spanish citizenship

Maintain wind load standards: Engineers Fiji

U.S. urges appeals court to lift curbs on social media contacts

US pledges commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific

Rift grows between Professor Shameem and Dr. Kumar

Rain affects cane harvest

USP launches RTI e-Course

Possible allowance increase for Fijiana

Japan down Costa Rica to put one foot in last 16

Five-star Spain thump Zambia

PM to decide on Kuruleca’s appointment

Johnny Depp self-portrait painted

Dive squad to assist in search

French president urges New Caledonia "compatriots"

At least 125 tombs discovered at Roman-era cemetery

Employers in stress mode, Youth Fair next month

US Secretary of State reaffirms commitment

Mudunasoko sets goal for 2024 Olympics

Macuata anticipates back-breaker match against Nadi

Rhodes wildfires are 'like a biblical catastrophe'

Fish warden roles to be reviewed

Majority Fijians still rely on cash for daily transactions

Messi scores twice as Miami thrash Atlanta 4-0

Not anti-Messi: Argentina's Rodriguez defends Ronaldo tattoo

Matakavou kei Lomaiviti initiative

Norway's Graham Hansen apologises for lashing out at coach

Kosovo bridge divers overcome fear

Pokemon sleep app entices fans

More than 7,000 people need accommodation after eruption

SCC to clarify car park fee

Income-based eligibility for free health schemes

Ministry to launch program tackling veterinarian shortage

Biologists to save endangered Pacific bird

Venice film fest attracts top names

Vanuatu leaders call to address islands dispute

London festival explores the power of ecopoetry

Stronger and closer says Ikanivere

WAF calls for water tariff review

Hard drugs a major concern: AG

FNRL paves way for youngsters

Narayan leads Boxing Commission

Navutulevu Village appeals for government-backed investor

Indian skipper Kaur suspended by ICC

Digital financial services to replace cash: UNCDF survey

Cuban high jump king holds onto crown after 30 years

'Ability in disability', blind church band

Carpark fee sparks outrage

 North hit by hail and rain as Sicily burns

ACS Whites and Suva Grammar School extends winning streaks

Tip leads to discovery of illicit drugs

Russia's Bolshoi, shunned in West

55 lives lost on our roads this year: ACCF

Russia expands pool of men eligible for call-up

Tabuya chairs Emoluments Committee

Nasuva Village pleads for new bridge

Urgent action needed to protect mangroves: PRF

Outsource Fiji enters into new agreement

Taylor Swift fans swarm Seattle

Triple-digit ocean temps in Florida could be a global record

 Two pilots die after firefighting plane crashes

'Barbie' movie revives interest in doll collectors'

Brussels bombers found guilty after long murder trial

China removes foreign minister

Government to fulfill another failed promise

Good start vital for Flying Fijians

Fiji Airways committed to bolstering tourism industry

WAF highlights infrastructure challenges

RKS U-18 to focus on Nationals