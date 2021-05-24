'Bridgerton' returns with Regency-era romance

Oh, to be Lady Whistledown on “Bridgerton.”

Not just because of the beautiful gowns of that time period, but also because of her ability to know everyone’s business and secrets.

I’ll admit to being nosy. And I suspect you, too, enjoy being in the know, dear reader.

The first season of “Bridgerton” was superhot and gave us a new group of stars.

Season two looks like it may do the same.

The plotline this season is the romance between Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) — complicated by the fact that he looks to be initially matched with her younger sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran).