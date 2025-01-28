Beyoncé, Kendrick, Sabrina and more: AP predicts who will win at the 2025 Grammys

[ Source: AP ]

Beyoncé leads the 2025 Grammys nominee pack, but Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli xcx are vying for their moment in the spotlight.

Beyoncé is up for 11 awards thanks to “Cowboy Carter,” tying Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” record for most nominations for a single album.” She’s also the most awarded artist in Grammys’ history. Is it finally her time to take home the top prize? If she wins the album of the year, she’ll become the first Black woman to do so in the 21st century.

Who else will be victorious, earning those gramophone-shaped trophies on Sunday?

Article continues after advertisement

The Associated Press’ Maria Sherman and Jonathan Landrum Jr. break down the close races for Grammy glory.