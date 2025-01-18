Beyoncé at the Grammys: A timeline of the most-awarded artist’s historic run

[Source: AP]

Give Beyoncé a record and she’ll break it.

When the 2025 Grammy Award nominations were announced, her genre-defying album “Cowboy Carter” led the nominations with 11.

That brought Beyoncé’s career total nominations to a whopping 99, making her the most nominated artist in Grammys history. Another amazing feat: “Cowboy Carter” tied Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” for the most nominated release.

Most impressive of all? She’s also the most decorated artist, having earned 32 trophies across her career. But two of the top prizes still elude her — record and album of the year.

Below, ahead of next month’s show, dive into Beyoncé’s legacy with the Grammys. It’s stuffed with unforgettable moments, surprises and snubs.