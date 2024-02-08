Beyoncé announces new haircare line Cécred

[Source: Reuters]

Beyoncé is officially entering the haircare business.

On Wednesday, the superstar singer announced that she is launching Cécred on Feb. 20.

Beyoncé teased the line with a short video featuring clips of women with all different hair textures, including Beyoncé, styling their hair, as well as a clip of a young Beyonce standing aside her hair stylist mother Tina.

Article continues after advertisement

It also includes a clip of Headliners Hair Salon, the Houston hair salon formerly owned by Tina Knowles.

Its not clear exactly which products will be sold under the line.

This is not Beyoncé’s first business venture. The singer launched a management company, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2010 and her clothing line Ivy Park, which released collections in partnership with Adidas, in 2016.