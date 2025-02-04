Best red carpet looks at the 2025 Grammy Awards

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

The Grammy Awards are renowned for outlandish fashion.

But on a night of tributes to first responders and victims of LA’s recent wildfires, many guests struck a comparatively restrained note at the Crypto.com arena.

The all-black trend seen at recent award ceremonies was embraced by everyone from Miley Cyrus (in a cut-out leather Saint Laurent dress) to Olivia Rodrigo (in a slinky halter neck Versace number).

Lady Gaga set a somber tone in a dramatic long-sleeved ball gown by Vivienne Westwood, though some attendees took a more light-hearted approach, whether it was J Balvin’s long silk Dior Men coat or the sailor hat Billie Eilish wore with her Prada suit.

Guests also showed their support for LA — which has hosted the Grammys more times than any other city in its 66-year history — by wearing blue heart pins.

Brittany Howard, Jaden Smith and Jacob Collier were among those seen sporting the pins in support of MusiCares, a charity raising money for music industry professionals impacted by the fires.

Elsewhere, several of the evening’s most anticipated arrivals used feathers to add volume or definition to their outfits. Sabrina Carpenter wowed in a custom JW Anderson gown with elegant accents, while the beads and sequins of Cardi B’s Roberto Cavalli Couture mermaid gown turned into an autumnal plume as it trailed to the floor.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan, who were among the night’s most nominated artists, achieved similarly eye-catching effects with ruffles and cascading tulle.

It was perhaps no surprise that both gowns were by the same designer, Jean Paul Gaultier, albeit from very different eras: Charli XCX’s outfit was a custom look from the Spring-Summer 2025 runway, while Roan opted for an archive piece from Gaultier’s Spring 2003 couture collection.

And this wouldn’t be the Grammy’s without a bit of skin — or the illusion of it.

The various takes on nude ranged from the subtle (see Madison Beer’s divine strapless gown and the sheer detailing of Shakira’s Etro dress) to the not-so-subtle.

Ye’s wife Bianca Censori left little to the imagination, shocking onlookers by dropping her coat to reveal a see-through slip dress that was, in every sense, barely there.

See below for some of the event’s best and boldest looks. This story will be updated throughout the evening.