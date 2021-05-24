Backlash in Russia against anti-war musicians

A few days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of Russia’s largest media companies, Russian Media Group (RMG), released a statement explaining why it would no longer be playing certain artists on its popular radio stations or music TV channel.

“The reason for this decision was the harsh statements these musicians made towards Russia in the context of the difficult situation between Russia and Ukraine,” the statement read.

It explained that respect for its listeners was the company’s top priority, and the “arrogant and contemptuous attitude of the musicians towards Russian listeners” left it no choice but to terminate its contract with the artists.

The list included several Ukrainian musicians and three Russian acts, including legendary rock group Aquarium, whose lead singer, Boris Grebenshchikov, had called the war “madness” in a post on Instagram. He is no stranger to political pressure.

“I’ve spent half my life under some sort of ban”, Mr Grebenshchikov told the BBC. “There were bans in the 70s, bans in the 80s – there’s nothing unusual about it. Then the same people who ban you give you prizes.”

The pressure on dissenting voices in the music industry marks a stark contrast to those artists who are loyal to the Kremlin, some of whom performed last week at a glitzy, made-for-TV stadium concert which featured Vladimir Putin as the headline act.

Tens of thousands of people waved Russian flags and chanted pro-Russian slogans at the event celebrating the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. Many of them told the BBC they had been pressured to be there.