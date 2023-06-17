Aniston and Cox reveal their nicknames for each other

ennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox in 2018. [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Jennifer Aniston wished her friend and former “Friends” costar Courteney Cox a happy birthday with a throwback message.

Posting a series of shots to Instagram, Aniston wrote: “I’d like to take a moment and wish my dearest CC the happiest of birthdays. If you’ve been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is. The biggest heart and most generous of humans.”

She signed off, “I love you, Cox-N-Hammer! Happy Birthday.”

Cox commented back, “I love you Jenny Louise.”

Reese Witherspoon joined the comments section, writing,” Love this beautiful / talented / brilliant woman so much ! Happy Bday.” Kylie Minogue commented with an “Adorable.”

Aniston also joined Cox at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame earlier this year, where she gave a speech about their friendship.