Allu Arjun announces Pushpa 2: The Rule’s new release set for December 6, 2024

Allu Arjun [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Fans of the action-packed Telugu blockbuster Pushpa will have to wait a little longer to witness the rise of Pushpa Raj in the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun, the film’s lead actor, on Monday, took to social media to announce a shift in the release date, surprising many who anticipated the movie’s arrival on August 15, 2024. Arjun’s social media post unveiled a new poster showcasing his character in a characteristically stoic pose and revealed a new release date – December 6, 2024.

Mythri Movie Makers, in a detailed statement, said, “Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated Indian films. following the immense success of Pushpa: The Rise. Our responsibility to deliver excellence has increased significantly. We have been tirelessly working to complete the movie and release it on time. However, due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work, we will not be releasing the film on August 15th, 2024.”

It further read, “This decision is made in the best interest of the film, the audience, and all stakeholders. Our goal is to provide a memorable experience on the big screen without compromising quality. The overwhelming response to our teaser and songs across all languages has been heartening, and we promise to deliver a film that you will truly love. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the audiences and our partners worldwide for their unwavering support. the media and film industries have also been incredibly supportive. Pushpa 2: The Rule will now be released worldwide on December 6th, 2024. we are committed to giving you the best, and you will see only the best in cinemas.”

Pushpa: The Rise, released in December 2021, became a pan-India phenomenon, praised for its action sequences, memorable dialogues, and Allu Arjun’s captivating performance. The film transcended language barriers, finding a dedicated audience across the country and even internationally.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise introduced audiences to the world of red sanders smuggling, following the rise of Pushpa Raj, a rags-to-riches smuggler who navigates the complex underworld with ruthlessness and charisma. The film’s cliffhanger ending left fans eager to see what challenges Pushpa would face in the sequel.

While details about the plot of Pushpa 2: The Rule are still under wraps, the new poster hints at a potentially darker turn for Pushpa Raj. Speculation suggests that the sequel will delve deeper into Pushpa’s rivalry with the police force and Inspector Bhanwar Singh (played by Fahadh Faasil), who emerged as a formidable adversary in the first film.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.