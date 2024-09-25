Alia Bhatt's Paris Fashion Week debut

[Source: Abp Live]

Alia Bhatt made a dazzling debut at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, gracing the runway with sparkle and style.

She walked for L’Oreal Paris’ “Walk Your Worth” show, which was part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection, held at the iconic Palais Garnier opera house on Monday.

The actress looked stunning in a silver metal corset designed by Gaurav Gupta, sharing the stage with actor Andie MacDowell.

Article continues after advertisement

In recent years, Alia has made a mark at several international fashion events. Earlier this year, she turned heads at the Met Gala in New York, dressed in a Sabyasachi saree, and also attended the Gucci Cruise 2025 show in London.

Additionally, she hosted the Hope Gala in London. Alia made her Met Gala debut in 2023.

On the professional front, Alia ventured into Hollywood last year with her role in Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot.

She also appeared in Karan Johar’s hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Her upcoming projects include Vasan Bala’s Jigra, where she stars with Vedang Raina, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, where she’ll reunite with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.