After Baahubali, two parts of Pushpa to be released in one film with additional footage

Yes, there will be a fusion ‘epic’ version of Allu Arjun’s twin blockbusters Pushpa: The Rise, which was released on December 17, 2021 and became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021.

The second instalment, Pushpa 2: The Rule which was released on December 5, 2024 and became an even bigger success than the first segment.

Now comes the epic merger.

The two Pushpa films will be released as one “epic” experience, as was done with Baahubali recently.

Although the Baahubali experience was not the universal success it was expected to be, the Pushpa team is undeterred.

“Like Baahubali, the yoked version of the first and second parts of Pushpa will have additional footage not seen before,” the informed source revealed.

