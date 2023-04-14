One new COVID-19 case

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health confirms that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is decreasing as are absenteeism rates from certain industries.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says this after reporting a positive case of COVID-19.

He says the lone case, which was recorded in the Western Division is the only active case in the country, while there are four recoveries since the last update.

Dr Fong says the ministry continues to focus on implementing COVID-safe measures around those vulnerable to the severe effects of the virus.

The Permanent Secretary says there is expected to be some immune escape capability that makes the variant more transmissible, leading health officials to keep a close watch on the elderly, people with chronic diseases, pregnant mothers and children with disabilities.

Dr Fong says as of April 12th, 172,045 people or 55 percent of booster-eligible individuals have so far received their third dose while 29,916 individuals have been administered the fourth dose.