VB Holdings invests $10 million to expand fleet

VB Holdings Ltd, a leading automotive leasing and fleet management company listed on the South Pacific Stock Exchange since 2001, is investing $10 million to expand its fleet.

This move will help the company expand its portfolio of government and commercial contracts, including a major new deal with the Whole of Government (WoG) to supply 80 vehicles under a fully maintained lease program.

The investment will enable VB Holdings’ leasing company, Pacific Fleet Management, to expand its fleet capacity and improve service performance.

The new fleet will include Hino trucks, known for their safety, efficiency, and sustainability, meeting Euro 4 and 5 regulations.

This expansion is also aimed at supporting the company’s growing commercial leasing business.

VB Holdings Ltd CEO Bob Niranjan stated that the investment strengthens the company’s position as a trusted fleet management partner, helping to meet demand from both government and commercial clients while driving future growth.

The expansion demonstrates the company’s dedication to sustainability since new trucks are designed to minimize emissions and improve safety.

Director of VB Holdings Ltd, Jinita Prasad, said the Board fully supports the investment, which coincides with the company’s mission of sustainable growth and operational excellence, demonstrating confidence in the team’s ability to execute large-scale contracts and grab fleet management possibilities.

It also prepares VB Holdings for long-term growth, which benefits shareholders and customers alike.