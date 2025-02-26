Trump orders copper probe in first step to tariffs

[Source: BBC NEWS]

US President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation of copper imports in what is a first step toward potential tariffs on the metal.

Administration officials said the White House wanted to find ways to boost US production of copper, a component used to make electric cars, ships and data centres that they said was vital to national security.

The move launches a process that Trump previously used to put tariffs on steel and aluminium, opening a new front in his trade war.

Article continues after advertisement

Trump has already raised tariffs on goods from China, while threatening a range of more sweeping trade actions, including a 25% border tax on goods from Canada and Mexico and new “reciprocal” tariffs set for each country.

The trade fights have drawn threats of retaliation, while raising alarm among consumers and businesses in the US about higher costs.

Concerns about the plans have contributed to a sharp drop in consumer confidence on recent surveys.

But administration officials said on Tuesday they believed this action was necessary to protect US copper companies from competition from China.

“China has long used industrial capacity and dumping as an economic weapon to dominate global markets, systematically undercutting competitors and driving rivals out of business,” Peter Navarro said.

“It’s time for copper to come home,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.