Tourism poised for further growth

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji’s tourism industry is gearing up for further growth in 2025, with visitor arrivals projected to rise by four percent says Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister professor Biman Prasad.

Professor Prasad shared an update on the economy during his ministerial statement in Parliament.

According to Prasad, visitor arrivals rose by 6.5 percent in the first 10 months of this year and the introduction of direct flights between Nadi and Dallas from next week is expected to bring an estimated 1,000 additional visitors to Fiji every week.

“We have recorded new peaks for visitor arrivals in all the months this year, and we are going to hit a new record again this year, just slightly below a million tourists. Mr. Speaker said, in light of the strong performance in tourism arrivals to date, the forecast for visitor arrivals for this year has been revised up to 6% from an earlier projection of 3% in 2024.”

Prasad says the tourism industry’s strong linkages with the economy is expected to drive further growth across industries.

“Related sectors such as transport & storage, accommodation, wholesale & retail trade are also driving the higher growth this year, while positive contributions are also expected from finance & insurance, public administration, information & communication, agriculture, manufacturing, real estate, mining & quarrying and net taxes.”

The government has already revised its 2024 tourism growth forecast from three to six, setting the tone for another promising year in 2025.