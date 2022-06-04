Thirsty Liquor opens in Lami

Thirsty Liquor has now opened its fifth outlet in Lami, where 12 Fijians have been employed.

Director Rajnil Kumar says a little over $2 million was invested in the shop.

He says the liquor business is competitive and following the response from customers in the western division, he decided to open an outlet in the eastern division.

“The idea of this type of set-up is that we want to give a modern feel to the customers. We are here today because of the customers so we prioritize the importance of the customers.”

Kumar is employing 60 people in all its centres across the country.

He plans to open more outlets in the Central Division in the near future.