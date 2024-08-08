Tappoo to open new department store at Nausori plaza

Tappoo, one of Fiji’s largest and most dynamic multi-faceted corporations, will be opening its newest department store at Nausori Plaza.

The new store is set to open its doors tomorrow, bringing an unparalleled shopping experience to Nausori and surrounding areas.

The Tappoo department store at Nausori Plaza will offer a wide range of products, including fashion apparel, accessories, electronics, home goods, beauty products, and much more.

Executive Director Remal Tappoo says shoppers can expect the same high quality and diverse selection that Tappoo is known for across Fiji.

Tappoo adds that they are excited to expand their presence in Nausori and provide residents with a convenient, high-quality shopping experience.

He adds that Tappoo is also bringing the world’s two best sports brands, Nike and Adidas, to the Nausori community, and TechCity will feature the latest in electronics and technology products, while Tappoo Home & Leisure will provide an extensive selection of furniture, kitchenware, and home décor products to enhance the living space.