Stan Walker leads Suva’s music fest

The Heineken Wan Fire Music Festival is set to ignite Buckhurst Park, Suva, on September 27, bringing together a powerful line-up of international and local talent.

Headlining the event is award-winning artist Stan Walker, who will perform in Fiji for the first time.

He’ll be joined by regional favourites including Jahboy, Liz Vamarasi, InsideOut, Kali Tui, Wilz, The Gang, Pakx, DJ Vibez, Sweet Sensation, and Spectrum.

Spinning Village Director and Festival Founder, Tikiko Korocowiri, says the event marks a milestone in Fiji’s live music journey.

“We’ve been working hard over the last three years to develop the live music industry with our previous shows like VT1s Live, Paradise Roots, and the upcoming Sere SZN. The Heineken WANFIRE is the crown jewel in our list of festivals, and we’re confident many people will come for this event.”

A collaboration between Spinning Village and Punjas Fiji, exclusive distributor of Heineken, the festival promises more than music.

Chief Marketing Officer at Punjas Group, Gopal Jadhav, says the festival is all about unity, culture, and good vibes.

For local artist Liz Vamarasi, performing alongside Stan Walker is a dream come true.

“I’ve only seen him on television and YouTube videos growing up, but now I’m finally excited that I’ll be sharing the stage with him, and I’m thrilled.”

Tickets are on sale now via TicketMax, with General Admission, VIP, and VVIP options available.

