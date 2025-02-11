South Sea Cruises acquires Tivua Island

[ FilePhoto ]

South Sea Cruises Group has acquired Tivua Island from Captain Cook

Cruises.

The acquisition of Tivua Island is a major milestone for SSCG and it cements it’s future as not only Fiji’s leading marine tour operator, but the leading tour operator across the South Pacific.

As part of the acquisition, Captain Cook Cruises will continue to operate their Tivua Day Sail Experience to Tivua Island until 31 May 2025 via an Operating License.

From June, SSCG will redevelop Tivua Island into another world class day trip destination to best service the growing number of hotel and resorts on the mainland.

While plans are in the very early stages and have this development completed, and open for business by mid-2026.

