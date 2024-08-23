Sheraton Fiji Resorts on Denarau Island Launch Sustainable Mangrove Planting Initiative

[Photo: Supplied]

Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and Sheraton Denarau Villas relaunched the Mangrove Planting Initiative on Denarau Island, a core part of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy program, that took place at the Resort’s Denarau Golf Club last Thursday.

The Marriott International Fiji Resorts’ Next Gen Business Council compromising of young, vibrant promising leaders, championed the initiative alongside senior hotel executive management leadership team and close to 144 Associates also participated in this initiative where 427 mangrove saplings were planted.

This pioneering effort marks the first of three planned Mangrove Planting activations for the year, reinforcing the Resorts’ commitment to sustainable environmental stewardship through collaboration between the mangrove rangers, the Hotel Sustainability Committee, and strategic partners like Mamanuca Environment Society (MES) and FRIEND Fiji.

“The Denarau Golf Course is connected to running streams and it is in our best interest to ensure that we take care of the environment that envelops our vast playground and this initiative pioneered by our next generation of leaders marks our commitment,” said Neeraj Chadha, Multi Property Vice President Pacific Islands – Marriott International and General Manager Westin & Sheraton Resorts, Denarau Complex, Fiji.

Marriott International Fiji Resorts’ Next Gen Business Council, President Siumen Chung said, “sustainability is a pillar that has been marked by Next Gen Business Council committee to champion with our Associates and it has been gratifying to see most of the team use their lunchbreak to support this community project.”

Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and Sheraton Denarau Villas, premium resorts on the idyllic Denarau Island, offer world-class amenities, stunning natural surroundings, chic dining with delectable cuisines crafted from the freshest, responsibly sourced ingredients, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability.

Guests at Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and Sheraton Denarau Villas can engage in various

sustainability initiatives:

Support Sustainable Farming in Fiji: The resorts embrace sustainability through innovative farming practices, which minimizes soil disturbance to foster a regenerative ecosystem. Located within the Denarau Golf & Racquet Club, the 5-acre Sheraton Fiji Farm uses sustainable methods to cultivate organic fruits, herbs, and vegetables that supply the resort’s restaurants and bars. Guests can join the

resort’s farm manager on a guided interactive tour through this organic oasis, learning about sustainable farming practices such as hydroponics and more.

Native & Fruit Tree Planting: Guests also can plant tree saplings in support of the hotel’s collaboration with the Mamanuca Environment Society (MES), which aims to plant 3,000 native and fruit trees annually.

Sustainable Cocktails: The Sheraton Fiji Resorts on Denarau Island have introduced Sustainable Sips, a collection of cocktails crafted by talented mixologists with a focus on eco-friendly practices.

“The Last Call,” crafted and presented by local mixologist, Joseph Lilo draws inspiration from the cherished women in his life and the rich culinary traditions of his Fijian heritage.

This cocktail features a family-secret marmalade, using a sustainable, zero-waste cooking practice, and cooked over firewood to impart a subtle smoky flavor tributing homage to traditional Fijian techniques. “The Last Call” is more than just a drink; it is a community tribute that reflects enduring values of Fijian culture.

Another highlight is the “Tamarini Kokoda cocktail” uniquely crafted and presented by female mixologist, Gita Rohmatutardiah, a creation inspired by the rich flavours of Fiji. This blend of clarified tamarind coconut milk, cilantro, chili pepper cordial, and Martell VS Cognac, with a hint of smoke, celebrates local ingredients and Gita’s passion for sustainable mixology.

Both cocktails showcase the resort’s dedication to sustainability, blending tradition with innovation to offer guests a truly meaningful experience.

Through these initiatives, Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and Sheraton Denarau Villas not only enhance guest experiences but also contribute meaningfully to the preservation and sustainability of Fiji’s natural beauty.