ROC market offers a platform for community engagement

Rajdhani Multi-Cuisine Restaurant was among the diverse array of businesses featured at the GoldFM Roc Market today, showcasing their delectable offerings.

Shop representative Roshan Ali shared that the restaurant joined the ROC market a few months ago as an effective platform to promote their authentic Indian cuisine.

Ali says participating in the ROC market allows them to highlight their products while engaging with their customers directly.

Article continues after advertisement

“Previously, we were not involved in this, but over the last two to three months, we set up our tent here, and things are going well—we’re making money. We’re doing this for fun, offering Indian food prepared by our chef from India. We have a wide variety of authentic Indian dishes, including sweets and vegetarian options.”

Located at Gladstone Road, Rajdhani Multi-Cuisine Restaurant has embraced this opportunity to reach a broader audience and create meaningful connections within the community

The ROC market showcases a variety of products, including clothing, potted plants, contemporary jewelry, wall hangings, and more.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.