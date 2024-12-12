Retail landscape set for further growth

The opening of the Carpenters Fiji Limited’s new tower at MHCC in the Capital City next year will elevate the mall’s status as a thriving commercial centre.

Carpenters Fiji Limited Director Retail and Marketing, Sabaratnam Kunaseelan highlighted this as MHCC celebrated its 17th anniversary today.

He says over the past 17 years, MHCC has evolved from a pioneering shopping mall to a dynamic hub that caters to diverse consumer needs.

Kunaseelan adds their commitment to offer a wide range of retail options, from international brands to local businesses, has solidified their position as a premier destination for shoppers.

Kunaseelan says a key aspect of MHCC’s success has been its dedication to supporting local entrepreneurs.

“We always supported the SMEs, that’s the reason why you see the little pushcarts, because sometimes they are just starting, and they can’t afford a shop lot, so they would like to start the business from a little cart, and recently we have seen more people coming in, so I believe the government of the day has put a very good policy for the SMEs, and this at least gives the Fijians an opportunity to do business.”

Kunaseelan says the focus on local businesses has not only contributed to economic growth but has also enriched the shopping experience for customers.