Resort adopts sustainable practices

[Source: Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji]

Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji is adopting sustainable practices to mitigate environmental impact and engage the local community.

In response to the growing climate crisis, the resort has initiated projects that prioritize marine conservation, waste reduction, and sustainable resource management.

Director Sales Marsha Eyre says a key component of these efforts is the Marine Education Center, which hosts approximately 1,500 students annually from local and regional schools.

The centre educates youth on the importance of coral reefs and marine life preservation.

“And also, schools from around Viti Levu that come in and learn about the importance of the coral reef, especially on the coral coast. We encourage our students to come in, build fish houses, do coral plantings. And we have a manager that manages all of that with her team on the island.”

The resort has also focused on reforestation and carbon offset initiatives.

One of the resort’s upcoming initiatives involves establishing an on-site bottling plant to phase out single-use plastic water bottles.

The Director sales believes that this will assist in reducing plastic waste across over 400 rooms and significantly cut down on the environmental footprint.

She adds that this project is part of their larger commitment to sustainable operations.