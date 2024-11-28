Prouds Fiji opens new outlet in Labasa

A Prouds sales representative assisting customers.

Proud Fiji has officially launched its new outlet at Damodar City in Labasa, bringing a long-awaited retail option to the people of the “Friendly North.”

The new store comes after numerous requests from Labasa residents who had previously travelled to Suva to shop at Prouds locations.

General Manager Reshmi Singh shared that the decision to open the Labasa store was driven by customer demand.

“We’ve had a lot of customers from Labasa who used to come and shop in Suva. Whenever we met Labasa customers, they would ask us, ‘When are you opening in the Friendly North? After listening to their requests, we decided to look into it, and now we’ve found the perfect opportunity.”

The Prouds Labasa store aims to offer a wide range of high-profile brands, ensuring that locals have access to the same quality products available in other parts of Fiji.

The new store was established in record time, with Singh noting that it took just two months for the team to complete the fittings and set up. ”

Proud Fiji made a significant investment in the Labasa store, contributing approximately half a million dollars towards its establishment. As part of the investment, the company has also created job opportunities for local residents.

Initially, five employees were hired, and this number is set to increase to seven as the store continues to grow.

With the opening of the Labasa outlet, Prouds Fiji aims to expand its footprint in the North and strengthen its connection to local customers, offering them a convenient and accessible shopping experience.