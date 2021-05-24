Home

National carrier revises international check-in times

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 20, 2021 10:30 am
[File Photo]

Fiji Airways is amending its international check-in times to ensure a stress-free trip for travellers and to allow passengers enough time to comply with numerous documentation checks required by most countries.

International flight check-in counters will open four (4) hours prior to departure and close two (2) hours prior to departure as of Wednesday 22nd December.

The airline says the new check-in times are designed to minimise delays and allow ample time for the increased documentation checks now in place.

Article continues after advertisement

Customers and travel agents have been urged to take note of the two–hour prior check-in close out time, and plan travel to the airport accordingly.

Travellers not checked-in on time will be denied boarding and rebooked on to the next available flight.

Passengers have also been advised to familiarise themselves with entry and transit requirements of countries they are travelling to.

