Nasdaq secures third straight closing record

The Nasdaq Composite closed at an all-time high for the third day in a row on Wednesday. It was the first time the Nasdaq finished above 10,000 points.

Beyond the tech-heavy index, stocks finished lower.

The market briefly turned higher after the Federal Reserve committed to ultra-low interest rates for a longer period, and the central bank’s projections showed no planned rate hikes this year or in 2021.

Even in 2022, the majority of policymakers believe rates will remain at current levels.

-The Dow finished 1% or 282 points, lower.

-The S&P 500 ended down 0.5%.

-The Nasdaq climbed 0.7% to a new all-time closing high.