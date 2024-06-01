Mills struggle with cane supply issues

Despite ongoing efforts to enhance the sugar industry, the Fiji Sugar Corporation continues to face significant challenges with cane supply during the crushing season, according to Chief Executive Bhan Pratap Singh.

Singh reported that the Labasa Sugar Mill, although capable of continuous operation, is forced to shut down on Sundays due to insufficient cane supply.

He adds the situation at the Lautoka Sugar Mill, however, is particularly concerning.

Singh adds that the Lautoka Sugar Mill faces a shortage of cane daily for at least one shift.

“Lautoka Mill faces a serious cane supply issue. We have three shifts in operation, almost every day. Lautoka Mill does not have cane for one shift, and we transfer cane from Rarawai Mill to Lautoka Mill; that’s a serious challenge. It’s got to do a lot with the availability of harvesters, labour and the initiatives put in place by the growers.”

Singh adds that the shortfall in cane supply impacts operational costs significantly.

He highlighted that the FSC also has plans in place to address mill breakdowns promptly.

The Chief Executive says mill breakdowns generally last about eight hours, while smaller breakdowns last between two and four hours.