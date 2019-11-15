Market space a challenge for farmers

Farmers have raised concerns with the Agriculture Marketing Authority of Fiji regarding market space.

AMA Chief Executive, Alvin Sharma says many farmers have produced before in large quantities but they could not get access to any market.

Sharma says this hinders a lot of business potential that could help boost the agriculture sector.

He says the AMA is now meeting with interested farmers and having them contracted to avoid such challenges.

“By the time they produced, the market was not there for them and they had to give the things free or sell them very cheaply. So for us our main issue is that all contracted farmers we must provide secure markets for them and take their produce. We don’t want their produce going to waste.”

Agriculture Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy had earlier highlighted that once contracted farmers that start planting and getting their money will be made members of the FNPF.

The AMA has so far contracted close to 200 farmers.