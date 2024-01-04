Lautoka wharf restaurants enjoying good sales

The Lautoka Wharf restaurants that sell a variety of seafood have been enjoying good sales over the past years.

Catering to a broad spectrum of customers, the restaurants have established themselves as a go-to destination for seafood enthusiasts, drawing in around 30-40 patrons daily.

Attar Takeaways staff, Helen Miller says last year was a good year for them and they are hoping this year is even better.

Article continues after advertisement

Miller says during lunch hour, there are usually droves of people flocking in to get their delicacies.

“Sometimes they come in big groups, tourists bus stops or the boat comes into the wharf and they all come around to eat.”

Kusima stall attendant Miriam Tukuana says they always buy their seafood from the fishermen at the wharf daily as they want to ensure the food, they serve is always fresh.

Tukana says the Lautoka Wharf seafood haven is not only a favourite among the locals, but it has also become a must-visit spot for tourists and other visitors exploring the Sugar City.

However, she says they hope there is assistance in terms of infrastructure upgrades.

“The first thing is the stalls are small, it needs to be bigger and the eating place needs an upgrade.”

Tukuna also adds that while at times business is slow, they are always optimistic.